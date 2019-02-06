Max Kellerman Is Really Loving His Patriots ‘Hater Of The Year’ Label

Max Kellerman has quite the reputation in New England, and he’s loving every minute of it.

The ESPN talking head has drawn the ire of Patriots fans in recent years for repeatedly suggesting the “cliff” is near for quarterback Tom Brady, only to be proven wrong time and time again.

It should come as no surprise then that some Pats supporters have found great joy in blasting Kellerman while celebrating New England’s Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The pushback isn’t just from fans, as Patriots players even joined the fun Tuesday at the team’s Super Bowl parade through the streets of Boston. Linebacker Elandon Roberts held up a fan-made sign roasting Kellerman and wide receiver Julian Edelman punched a photo of the polarizing pundit.

Kellerman, to his credit, is embracing the “Hater of the Year” label. He accepted a faux trophy Tuesday on Twitter and joked Wednesday on “First Take” that he someday should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his role in motivating the Patriots.

As Kellerman noted Wednesday, the Patriots entered the season as Super Bowl favorites and then were betting favorites against the Rams. It’s an exaggeration to say everyone doubted them or that they were scrappy underdogs.

But hey, sometimes you just need a little extra motivation. And the Patriots evidently found it in this season’s media criticism, with Kellerman among those leading the hate brigade.

