Michael Jordan Reminds Everyone Why He Is NBA’s Greatest Of All Time

It’s no secret James Harden and Russell Westbrook are having monster seasons for their respective teams.

Harden has scored at least 30 points in 30 consecutive games for the Houston Rockets, while Westbrook broke Wilt Chamberlain’s streak of nine straight triple-doubles for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Western Conference All-Stars have been a force this season and while each streak certainly is impressive, one NBA legend thinks the streak he holds would be harder to achieve in the long run.

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan was asked Tuesday whether he believed Harden’s or Westbrook’s streak was more difficult to accomplish, and his answer reminded everyone in attendance why Jordan is “The GOAT” of the NBA.

“I’m very proud of how both guys have done,” Jordan said, as transcribed by ForTheWin, “because they’re making their mark for the league, and I really think it really helps grow the league. Which is harder from a player’s perspective? Six championships, by all means.”

We can’t argue with that answer.

Jordan won all six of his championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. Both Harden and Westbrook have a long way to go if either player wants to win the number of titles Jordan has.

