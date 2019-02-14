Mike Trout Drops By His High School To Present His Old Jersey Number To Players

Mike Trout arguably is the best baseball player in the world, but he still has time to return to his old high school.

The Los Angeles Angels center fielder returned to Millville Senior High School in Millville, N.J., to present his former No. 1 jersey to two current players on the Thunderbolts baseball team. The digit is an honor bestowed on worthy seniors selected by the coaches based off of their representation of the school’s core values throughout their first three years in the program.

Senior co-captains Garrett Musey and Dominic Buonadonna were selected by longtime head coach Roy Hallenbeck to the don the two-time American League MVP’s former high school jersey number for the 2019 season.

Musey and Buonadonna will both wear the No. 1 jersey in rotation throughout the season.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images