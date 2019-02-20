MLB Odds: Yankees (Not Red Sox) Favored To Win AL East This Season

Remember when the Boston Red Sox cruised to an American League East title last season? Remember when they made easy work of the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series? Remember when they won the World Series?

Well, the oddsmakers apparently remember none of that.

Here are the latest odds to win the A.L. East in 2019, according to OddsShark:

New York Yankees: +100

Boston Red Sox: +120

Tampa Bay Rays: +900

Toronto Blue Jays: +1800

Baltimore Orioles: +8000

Listen, these odds are subject to change in the coming weeks. By the time the regular season starts, the Red Sox very well could be favored to win the division.

For now, however, it’s hard to imagine what the oddsmakers are thinking.

