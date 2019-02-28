MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper, Phillies Finalizing Record-Setting Contract

Bryce Harper is heading for the City of Brotherly Love.
The free-agent outfielder is finalizing a record-setting contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Thursday via Twitter, citing MLB sources.
The Phillies reportedly will sign Harper to a the largest contract in North American sports history.
Harper had been in late negotiations with the Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. His free-agency saga has dragged for nearly four months after he hit the open market following seven years with the Washington Nationals.
His $330 million deal will surpass the 13 year, $325 million contract Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Miami Marlins in 2015.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images
