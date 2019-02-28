MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper, Phillies Finalizing Record-Setting Contract

Bryce Harper is heading for the City of Brotherly Love.

The free-agent outfielder is finalizing a record-setting contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Thursday via Twitter, citing MLB sources.

Free agent outfielder Bryce Harper is finalizing an agreement on a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 28, 2019

The Phillies reportedly will sign Harper to a the largest contract in North American sports history.

Bryce Harper’s deal with the Philadelphia Phillies will be for $330 million, a new record for overall dollars, topping the $325 million of Giancarlo Stanton, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 28, 2019

Bryce Harper’s deal with the Phillies will be for 13 years and $330M, league sources tell ESPN. It will not include any opt-outs. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 28, 2019

Harper had been in late negotiations with the Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. His free-agency saga has dragged for nearly four months after he hit the open market following seven years with the Washington Nationals.

His $330 million deal will surpass the 13 year, $325 million contract Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Miami Marlins in 2015.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images