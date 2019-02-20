MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper Turned Down ‘Multiple Offers’ Over $300M

Bryce Harper is the biggest name on Major League Baseball’s free agent market now that Manny Machado reportedly has agreed to sign a record 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

But Harper apparently had plenty of options — all of which he turned down.

We already knew the 26-year-old reportedly denied a hefty offer from the Washington Nationals, the team he spent his first eight MLB seasons with. And according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, there were plenty of other teams eyeing Harper’s services.

Bryce Harper is believed to have turned down multiple offers over 300M in recent weeks. at least 5 teams are believed still in contact, tho Philly, SF and perhaps Wash appear to have more chance than SD (just gave 300M to Manny) and CWS (seemed more focused on MM) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 20, 2019

Interesting.

The offers Harper supposedly turned down very well could be him not wanting to play for a specific team, regardless of how much money is on the table. But with spring training underway and the MLB season beginning in March, the six-time All Star may want to put the pen to paper.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Lansford/USA TODAY Sports Images