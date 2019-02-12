MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper Won’t Sign This Type Of Contract In Free Agency

Bryce Harper’s next stop won’t be a short one.

The free-agent outfielder won’t consider signing a short-term contract in free agency, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday via Twitter.

Despite rumored offers/wishes of teams, word is Bryce Harper is not signing — or even considering — short-term deals.

Harper entered free agency with reported hopes of securing a contract in excess of 10 years and $300 million. Multiple teams initially registered interest but none offered the record-setting terms to the 26-year-old superstar.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Monday just two teams, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants, remain in the running for Harper this week. Nightengale’s sources also told him the Giants intend to offer Harper a lucrative, short-term contract.

Heyman’s report, combined with Nightengale’s, point to one conclusion at the dawn of spring training: Harper will take his talents to Philadelphia.

