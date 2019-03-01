MLB Rumors: Clay Buchholz Will Head Back To AL East With Blue Jays

A familiar face reportedly will sign with the Toronto Blue Jays to help their struggling starting pitching.

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz reportedly will sign a contract with the Blue Jays, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Thursday, citing sources. Buchholz went 7-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 16 starts with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

The 34-year-old spent 10 seasons with Boston before moving on to the Philadelphia Phillies and then Arizona.

Buchholz was a key player leading up to Boston’s 2013 World Series run with a 12-1 record and 1.74 ERA. After winning the World Series, though, Buchholz’s play declined and he failed to have a winning record with the Red Sox from 2014-16.

It certainly will be interesting to have Buchholz back in the American League East, as the Red Sox will have plenty of opportunities to take on the veteran pitcher this season.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK