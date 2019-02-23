MLB Rumors: Free Agent Closer Craig Kimbrel Might Sit Out 2019 Season

Will we see Craig Kimbrel on an MLB diamond this season?

According to former MLB general manager, and current reporter for The Athletic, Jim Bowden we may not.

The seven-time All-Star entered free agency looking for a massive contract in the neighborhood of six years potentially worth over $100 million, and has had no luck so far.

Apparently he hasn’t lowered his asking price, and may consider sitting out the 2019 season if no teams meet his demands.

According to multiple GMs Craig Kimbrel asking price has still not come down and sources close to Kimbrel think he will consider sitting out the year if he doesn’t get close to his perceived value. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) February 23, 2019

The 30-year-old has been one of the most reliable closers in MLB history since entering the league in 2010, but he may not be able to receive the contract he is looking for due to a stagnant free agent market.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images