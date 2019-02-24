MLB Rumors: Hanley Ramirez Agrees To Minor-League Deal With Indians

Hanley Ramirez is back.

The free-agent slugger, who spent four-plus seasons with the Boston Red Sox before being designated for assignment in May, will attempt a Major League Baseball comeback. The 35-year-old reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cleveland Indians.

Hanley Ramirez in agreement with #Indians on minor-league deal, pending physical, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 24, 2019

Ramirez began the 2018 campaign hot, batting .330, but dropped off in May, toting a .163 average.

The designated hitter/infielder has 269 career home runs with 909 RBIs. He spent time in the Dominican Winter League in the offseason and clubbed three home runs with four doubles and 10 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images