MLB Rumors: Manny Machado, Padres Agree To Record-Breaking Contract

The San Diego Padres have made a free agent splash — a big one.

The Padres agreed to terms with free-agent infielder Manny Machado, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources. It’s a 10-year deal for $300 million, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

BREAKING: Free agent star Manny Machado has agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 19, 2019

It’s a huge get for the rebuilding Padres who also made a splash last winter when they signed former Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer. Machado, 26, gives the Padres a building block on the other side of the diamond where they badly needed an upgrade. Machado certainly represents as much, coming off another fine season in which he hit .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBIs. Machado is a four-time All-Star who has averaged 36 home runs over the last four seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images