MLB Rumors: ‘Mystery’ Team(s) Involved In Bryce Harper Sweepstakes

Pitchers and catchers are set to report in about a week, and one of Major League Baseball’s biggest names still doesn’t have a team to call home.

Bryce Harper, who spent his first seven seasons with the Washington Nationals, has drawn the interest of several teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies, who seemed to be the “clear-cut favorite” to land the star. But most of the MLB offseason has come and gone, and Harper has yet to ink a deal.

There’s been plenty of reports surrounding the 26-year-old about where he ultimately will end up. He reportedly turned down a massive contract from the Nationals and has had face-to-face meetings with the Phillies. But now it looks as if more team(s) have come out of the woodwork to check in on Harper.

According to multiple sources there are indeed “mystery” team(s) in on Bryce Harper that the public is not aware of…and as many texts/emails & phone calls I’ve made…I still can’t find them…..#Braves ? #Cardinals ? #Astros ? #Giants ? #Angels ? #Yankees ? #BlueJays ? I give up — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) February 4, 2019

Whoever the mystery teams are, they’re doing a great job staying out of the spotlight while they decide if offering a long-term, lucrative deal to Harper is in their plans.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images