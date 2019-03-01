MLB Rumors: Phillies Might Pursue These Two Stars After Bryce Harper Signing

Thursday was a big day for the Philadelphia Phillies, and they might not even be done.

The Phillies reportedly agreed with Bryce Harper to a massive 13-year, $330 million deal that has no opt-outs, and in doing so have positioned themselves to be a contender for a while.

But their pursuit for stars — which already has landed them Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto and Andrew McCutchen in addition to Harper — may not be over. According to FanCred Sports’ Jon Heyman, the Phillies could still go after two of the top remaining free agents.

Philly may look into Keuchel/Kimbrel, but early word is — unlike with Harper — their initial thought would be pretty short-term — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 28, 2019

While the Phillies’ offense is stacked, you never can have enough pitching.

Though it’s been a slow offseason, it’s pretty shocking Dallas Keuchel, one of the better starting arms on the market all offseason, remains unsigned. His extensive postseason experience with the Houston Astros also seems like it would be a plus.

Philly has decent starting pitching, though, making Craig Kimbrel a seemingly more enticing option. The closer reportedly has his eyes set on a multi-year deal that’s pretty lucrative, so if Heyman’s report of the Phillies wanting to stay short-term is true, that might be a non-starter for the closer. Still, he is a tremendous talent and could be a pretty big addition to a team that’s looking to contend.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images