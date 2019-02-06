MLB Rumors: This NL Team Making ‘Late Play’ To Sign Bryce Harper

Spring training is a few weeks away and many marquee free agents still remain unsigned, including Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

Harper and Machado being unsigned has brought free agency to a relative hault, with both stars looking for massive contracts that teams have been unwilling to dole out to this point.

But a new team reportedly has entered the running for Harper, as the San Francisco Giants are “making a late play” for the star outfielder, according to NJ.com’s Randy Miller.

Fancred’s Jon Heyman later confirmed the Giants are indeed are checking in on Harper and met with him earlier this week, but the extent of their pursuit is not yet known. Heyman also reported “multiple new teams have emerged” in the Harper sweepstakes.

The Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals also are interested in signing the 26-year-old star.

Harper would be a massive get for a Giants team that has collapsed after winning three titles earlier this decade. The 2016 National League MVP would give San Francisco the power bat they have long craved and, at 26, Harper is young enough for the Giants to build around long term.

The NL West already is fraught with competition and Harper joining the boys of the Bay Area would make the division that much more intriguing.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images