MLB Rumors: This Team Showing Interest In Free Agent Craig Kimbrel

Now that Bryce Harper is off the table after agreeing to a 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, the attention shifts to one specific closer.

Craig Kimbrel, who spent the last three seasons as the Boston Red Sox’s closer, reportedly has been in contact with an American League Central team. The Minnesota Twins reportedly have been in contact with Kimbrel’s agent David Meter. Initial reports said Kimbrel was hoping to receive a contract in the ballpark of $100 million.

Next on free agent watch list: Craig Kimbrel #Twins staying in touch with agent. Dallas Keuchel #Astros #Padres staying in touch with agent. It’s March 1st tomorrow. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) February 28, 2019

The Red Sox decided to part ways with the closer after president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said he didn’t envision the team spending a lot of money on a closer and believed Boston had internal options to fill the role.

The Twins, like Boston, have options internally to be their next closer. But it’s possible Minnesota offers Kimbrel a contract enticing enough for him to join the team.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images