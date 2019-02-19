MLB Rumors: Why Manny Machado Rejected White Sox’s Larger Contract Offer

Manny Machado wasn’t exactly all about the Benjamins during free agency.

The superstar infielder rejected a contract offer from the Chicago White Sox that would have been worth more annually than the deal he accepted from the San Diego Padres, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday, citing sources. Machado is expected to join the Padres reportedly on a record-setting 10-year, $300 million contract, and the lure of guaranteed money from the Padres was more powerful than the potentially larger figures the White Sox were offering.

Second source says total value of #WhiteSox offer could have reached $350M if all options were vested and every incentive was reached. But Machado, as believed all along, wanted the $300M guarantee. https://t.co/EXd83w2Xkt — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 19, 2019

Machado’s contract with the Padres will go down as the largest free-agent deal in history. We shouldn’t forget years from now the fact the contract he signed wasn’t even the largest one available to him.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images