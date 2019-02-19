Mookie Betts Weighs In On Manny Machado’s Reported Deal With Padres

Whether he wants to admit it or not, what Manny Machado and Bryce Harper got (or will get) in free agency will impact Mookie Betts.

The Boston Red Sox’s star outfielder will hit free agency after the 2020 season, and likely will fetch a pretty big haul. And despite the way the past two offseasons have panned out, Machado reportedly landing a 10-year, 300 million deal with the San Diego Padres bodes well for Betts down the line.

Betts on Tuesday was asked about Machado’s deal, and he didn’t have much to say.

“Good for him,” Betts said, via The Boston Globe. “He signed a contract for the Padres. I don’t know the terms — 300 for 10?

“I think we’re different players and it’ll be a different time. I just have to worry about my own free agency.”

Indeed, a lot might change between now and when Betts hits the open market — especially if the players have their way — so it is tough to forecast what exactly the outfielder might get. Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, he’ll have to continue fielding these questions until he ultimately puts pen to paper, in Boston or elsewhere.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports