NASCAR Fans Lay Into Kyle Busch After Record-Setting Truck Series Win

Kyle Busch now is the winningest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history, but fans aren’t impressed.

Busch won Saturday’s Ultimate Tailgating 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which gave him 52 career Truck Series victories, breaking a tie with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr.

Now, if you’ve followed Busch over the years, you know NASCAR fans love nothing more than to give him crap. Sometimes they go way, way too far. And, as we’ve seen before, nothing seems to piss off racing fans more than Busch winning truck races.

Take a look at some of the reactions to his record-setting victory:

Say I don’t appreciate or understand what Kyle Busch has accomplished but I honestly don’t care one bit about him breaking that record in the truck series. Not really impressed tbh 🤷‍♀️ — Crazy Daisy (@AmandaPugh42) February 24, 2019

This year I should become the all-time career home run leader in my son's Little league. Please retweet to congratulate me!! — Bruce (@Bruceman1313) February 24, 2019

I’m very impressed 🙄 — LSTNSCRFN (@fey_LsTnScRfN) February 24, 2019

So glad that a major leaguer can go down and become an all-time winner in the minor leagues. Congratulations to the asshat. — Rich Wroblewski (@wroblewskiRich) February 24, 2019

Kyle Busch will always be an ass. — Jason Cwiklinski (@Jay_Cwik) February 24, 2019

Kyle, your an looser! Yu keep steeling wins away form the young guys! Totally classless! — nascar guy (@nascarguy69) February 24, 2019

Congrats kyle on another win against teenagers and people that should be in an old folks home. — Zach Bartley (@lilnutZach) February 24, 2019

So, does Busch get too much grief?

Probably. But let’s be honest: He does bring much of this on himself.

