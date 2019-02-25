NASCAR Fans Lay Into Kyle Busch After Record-Setting Truck Series Win

Kyle Busch now is the winningest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history, but fans aren’t impressed.
Busch won Saturday’s Ultimate Tailgating 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which gave him 52 career Truck Series victories, breaking a tie with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr.
Now, if you’ve followed Busch over the years, you know NASCAR fans love nothing more than to give him crap. Sometimes they go way, way too far. And, as we’ve seen before, nothing seems to piss off racing fans more than Busch winning truck races.
Take a look at some of the reactions to his record-setting victory:
So, does Busch get too much grief?
Probably. But let’s be honest: He does bring much of this on himself.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
