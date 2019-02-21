NBA Players Show Support For Duke’s Zion Williamson After Knee Injury

It took just 36 seconds for one of college basketball’s most highly anticipated matchups to take an ugly turn when Duke star Zion Williamson went down with a knee injury.
The Blue Devils forward’s sneaker looked as if it exploded before he fell to the floor in pain against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Duke announced Williamson would not return.
The extent of the 18-year-old’s injury is unknown, but the NBA world took to Twitter to show their support for the likely future NBA star.
Some good news did arise, however. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters Williamson’s injury is a mild knee sprain and will be evaluated further Thursday.
Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
