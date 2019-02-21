NBA Players Show Support For Duke’s Zion Williamson After Knee Injury

It took just 36 seconds for one of college basketball’s most highly anticipated matchups to take an ugly turn when Duke star Zion Williamson went down with a knee injury.

The Blue Devils forward’s sneaker looked as if it exploded before he fell to the floor in pain against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Duke announced Williamson would not return.

The extent of the 18-year-old’s injury is unknown, but the NBA world took to Twitter to show their support for the likely future NBA star.

Hope young fella is ok! Literally blew thru his 👟. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 21, 2019

Again let’s remember all the money that went into this game…. and these players get none of it…. and now Zion gets hurt… something has to change @NCAA — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 21, 2019

Come on over to puma 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) February 21, 2019

Didn’t know he was hurt 🙏🏾 — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) February 21, 2019

Instead of making a self serving shoe joke I hope @ZionW32 is ok. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 21, 2019

Let these kids go straight out of HS!!! Too much on the line to be messing with college if you got a legit chance to turn pro. One injury can change somebody career, Zion sit yo ass down lol and we will be ready for you in the big boy league #LookingOutForThePlayers — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 21, 2019

Some good news did arise, however. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters Williamson’s injury is a mild knee sprain and will be evaluated further Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images