NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Refuse To Dangle’ Jayson Tatum In Anthony Davis Talks

Anthony Davis remains on the New Orleans Pelicans … for now.

The New Orleans Pelicans have yet to trade their star forward and reportedly are reluctant to work toward a deal with Davis’ desired destination, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics are unable to enter the trade sweepstakes for Davis until after July 1 and Boston reportedly has been asking the Pelicans to hold off on dealing Davis, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. One reason New Orleans reportedly is hesitant to trade the 25-year-old star to LA is that they believe Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will be available in a package this summer.

According to Mannix, though, the C’s “have refused to directly dangle” the Duke product but the Pelicans believe everything will be on the table during the summer.

The Lakers reportedly upped their offer for Davis on Monday, offering Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson and two first-round draft picks, but the Pelicans have yet to counter and don’t appear to be willing to engage in serious talks with Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka.

If Davis remains on the Pelicans past Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, Ainge and the Celtics reportedly will enter the bidding during the summer and will not be deterred by reports that the forward doesn’t view Boston as a long-term home, per Mannix. Ainge reportedly views the situation similar to that of Kevin Garnett in 2007, when the star forward first refused to be traded to the Celtics but ultimately wound up signing an extension with the Green.

With 48 hours to go until the deadline, all signs are pointing to Davis remaining in New Orleans until the summer and the Celtics making a giant push to land the star.

