NBA Rumors: Celtics Still Not On Anthony Davis’ List Despite Comments?

Was Anthony Davis blowing smoke during NBA All-Star Weekend?

The New Orleans Pelicans star turned heads Saturday in Charlotte when he indicated the Boston Celtics were on his list of preferred trade destinations despite a previous report stating otherwise.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium downplayed Davis’ comments Monday, though, reporting the six-time All-Star still doesn’t view Boston as a long-term landing spot.

Davis’ “list” still includes the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, according to Charania.

"The Celtics, I'm told, are still not a long-term destination for him in his mind." – @ShamsCharania has the latest on the Anthony Davis trade rumors. pic.twitter.com/w4RlwunHBL — Stadium (@Stadium) February 19, 2019

Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans several weeks ago, but New Orleans opted not to deal the 25-year-old before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. Instead, the Pelicans likely will trade Davis this offseason, when they might be able to maximize their return based on the potential suitors competing for his services.

The Celtics are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of Davis despite his apparent hesitance to commit to Boston long-term. They could be the favorites to land Davis, too, as the C’s have several promising young players, including Jayson Tatum, and a bevy of draft picks with which to build an enticing trade package.

There’s a sizable risk involved in Boston’s pursuit, which coincides with the Celtics’ attempt to re-sign Kyrie Irving, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent. Davis is set to become a free agent after next season, meaning he could wind up being just a one-year rental for Boston.

