NBA Rumors: Here’s One Reason Why Anthony Davis Wasn’t Traded At Deadline

Thursday came and went, and Anthony Davis remained a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The star big man requested a trade at the beginning of last week, but in response to that the Pelicans made clear they weren’t going to rush into a move that didn’t work for them.

What ensued was some teams putting together a package for Davis — including the Los Angeles Lakers, a rumored destination for Davis once he becomes a free agent after next season. The Pelicans didn’t accept any of them, obviously, but in the process reportedly messed around with the Lakers to disrupt their chemistry as retribution for Davis wanting to go there.

But there’s multiple reasons why Davis didn’t get moved. Among them, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, is that Pels general manager Dell Demps would have been canned if he traded the 25-year-old.

I was told — eventually — Pelicans GM Dell Demps would have been FIRED had he made the Anthony Davis trade! pic.twitter.com/cMn6Nhv4EN — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 8, 2019

It makes sense that Demps would wait, even if he wasn’t getting pressure from above.

The Boston Celtics can offer the best package for Davis in the NBA, but an obscure rule dubbed the “Rose Rule” precluded them from doing that because they have Kyrie Irving on their roster. Irving, like Davis, are on rookie extensions.

Like Smith hinted at though, teams will be able to offer their best this summer, so clearly Demps made the most prudent move.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images