NBA Rumors: How Celtics Feel About Anthony Davis Sr.’s Critical Comments

The Boston Celtics have quite a bit to offer Anthony Davis, but a shining assessment of the franchise from the star’s father definitely is not one of them.

As rumors continue to swirl about the New Orleans Pelicans big man’s future, Anthony Davis Sr. made it abundantly clear Friday that he does not want his son to be traded to the Celtics. The Brow’s dad apparently was turned off by Boston trading Isaiah Thomas two summers ago, and he seems to believe the organization lacks loyalty.

Despite the harsh words, Danny Ainge and Co. reportedly will continue to march on in their pursuit of the six-time All-Star. In a report during ESPN’s broadcast of Friday’s tilt between the Celtics and New York Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski delivered encouraging news to green teamers who hope to see Davis shipped to Boston.

In a mid-game ESPN hit, Woj just said the Celtics are undeterred by Anthony Davis’ father’s take on things, and that the Pelicans haven’t heard anything so far that would dissuade them from waiting until after the season. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) February 2, 2019

Wojnarowski’s report makes sense, as Davis Sr. ultimately isn’t the one calling the shots about his son’s future. But what should come as a red flag to the Celtics is a new report that indicates the 25-year-old doesn’t view Boston as a long-term destination. While the younger Davis might currently have his eye on joining the Los Angeles Lakers, the Celtics certainly would become more appealing if Kyrie Irving is around for the long haul.

While AD’s future couldn’t be more uncertain at the moment, one thing is for sure: don’t expect the rumors and drama to end any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports