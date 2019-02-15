NBA Rumors: How Pelicans Plan To Tackle Anthony Davis Trade With New GM

The New Orleans Pelicans on Friday fired general manager Dell Demps, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

So, now what?

First, the Pelicans need to find a new GM, and they’re considering internal candidates, including David Booth and Danny Ferry, sources told Wojnarowski. New Orleans reportedly plans to be aggressive in trying to hire a high-level basketball executive.

Then, the Pelicans must address the ongoing drama surrounding Anthony Davis, who requested a trade several weeks ago before the deadline. Davis reportedly left the Smoothie King Center during Thursday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a shoulder injury at the end of the first half, which drew the ire of Pelicans ownership.

It’s almost a foregone conclusion the Pelicans will trade Davis this offseason despite the perennial All-Star being under contract through the 2019-20 campaign. It doesn’t sound like New Orleans is too concerned about appeasing its franchise player, though. According to Wojnarowski, Pelicans ownership plans to push back on Davis’ preferred trade destinations, suggesting the team likely will accept the best package available regardless of the big man’s stance on the matter.

Ownership was livid with an injured Anthony Davis leaving arena during Thursday night’s game, sources say. Gayle Benson is telling associates she wants an overhaul of Pelicans and a search for a GM to take command of Davis trade talks and the reshaping of team’s future. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2019

Ownership and senior management have been pleased with coach Alvin Gentry and his staff and believe players are largely responding in what’s been a tumultuous stretch, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2019

Ownership’s plan with a new GM will be continuing to push back on Anthony Davis preferred trade destinations if they don’t make sense for Pels — especially with a full year left on his contract, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers were heavily linked to Davis before the trade deadline, but the Pelicans ultimately held onto the 25-year-old largely because they might be able to maximize their return this summer, when other teams, including the Boston Celtics, can be more aggressive in discussions.

Davis reportedly doesn’t view Boston as a long-term destination, but Wojnarowski’s report about New Orleans ownership pushing back means the Celtics still are very much in play as long as they’re able to put together an offer the Pelicans like — something that’s certainly possible given Boston’s surplus of draft picks and young talent, including Jayson Tatum.

