NBA Rumors: Lakers Pull Out Of Anthony Davis Trade Talks Amid ‘Outrageous’ Requests

The Anthony Davis sweepstakes have taken an unexpected turn.

The Los Angeles Lakers, widely considered the favorites to land Davis, have pulled out of trade talks amid “outrageous” requests by the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Times’ Brad Turner reported Tuesday, citing sources. The Lakers had offered a package including young stars Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, as well as well as two first-round picks and veteran players.

But the Pelicans reportedly wanted more, and Lakers president Magic Johnson said no.

“Magic Johnson told New Orleans general manager Dell Demps Tuesday morning that Los Angeles had made its best offer that the Pelicans had wanted, but that the Lakers were not willing to add anything else and would be moving on, a person said,” Turner wrote.

“The Lakers were not going to give the Pelicans the six to eight draft picks they wanted for Davis, the person said, knowing that the four first-round picks and second-round picks were more than the Lakers would offer.”

Lakers pull out of Anthony Davis trade talks amid 'outrageous' requests by Pelicans https://t.co/VpB2P0pGa6 — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 5, 2019

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski heard similar things Tuesday afternoon.

If Pelicans want to counter the Lakers most recent offer on Davis, Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are obviously anxious to find a pathway for a trade. This is a negotiation tactic on behalf of Lakers, who have wanted New Orleans to show more initiative in the process. https://t.co/A18urbnu6h — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2019

So, where does this leave us?

Honestly, it’s hard to know. The NBA trade deadline isn’t until Thursday, so there’s plenty of time for the Lakers to reengage the Pelicans.

Still, this latest wrinkle is good news for the Boston Celtics, who reportedly remain undeterred in their pursuit of Davis, despite the 25-year-old and his father being down on Boston. NBA salary cap rules prevent the Celtics from acquiring Davis until July 1, when Kyrie Irving is eligible to become a free agent.

There are conflicting reports on what the Celtics would be willing to offer for Davis. Some reports indicate president of basketball operations Danny Ainge would part with anything, while others suggest that Jayson Tatum is off the table.

Round and round we go.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images