Anthony Davis Rumors: Pelicans Not Impressed By Lakers’ First Offer

If the Los Angeles Lakers are to trade for Anthony Davis, they’re going to have to bring more to the table than they have thus far.

The Lakers have made their initial offers to the New Orleans Pelicans, who view the packages as “not remotely serious,” Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania reported Saturday morning, citing sources. New Orleans hasn’t even viewed the offers as worth countering or responding to.

Here’s the lowdown:

Sources: In pursuit of All-NBA star Anthony Davis, the Lakers' offers to the Pelicans have not been worth countering or responding for Pelicans. Lakers' deals have included Rajon Rondo or Lance Stephenson as core parts of proposals — along with a couple of key young players. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2019

Sources: The Lakers have offered the Pelicans two of their talented young players — among Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, Josh Hart — with Rondo or Stephenson as core parts of a deal. For Pelicans, these have not been remotely serious offers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2019

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski provided more details, while also noting the Pelicans aren’t taking the offers seriously.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, Lakers have yet to offer multiple first-round picks in any deal, or salary cap relief, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers offering several different deal ideas, but none serious enough for a Pelicans counter yet, sources said. https://t.co/6H9ynauljJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2019

If you think these offers look fishy, you’re not alone.

Charania indicated these initial offers are “lowballs” from the Lakers, as they haven’t put all their chips on the table.

Sources: The Lakers have yet to place all of their assets on the table as the Pelicans listen on offers for Anthony Davis. "Lowball," one source said. Davis hasn't been cleared from his fractured left finger, but is close to a return to action. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2019

Sources with The Athletic's Pelicans reporter @WillGuillory: One player the Lakers have not placed in discussions with Pelicans for Anthony Davis (besides LeBron James): Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2019

You got all that? Good.

The Pelicans have until Feb. 7 to trade Davis. Should the trade deadline pass without a deal, the Boston Celtics reportedly will be ready to pounce in the summer.

The biggest issue for the Celtics will be convincing Davis to stay with the franchise long-term. Their ability to do so likely hinges on whether Kyrie Irving elects to re-sign July 1, a prospect that’s looking increasingly unlikely by the day.

Davis’ father, for one, does not want to see his son play in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images