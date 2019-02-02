Anthony Davis Rumors: Pelicans Not Impressed By Lakers’ First Offer

If the Los Angeles Lakers are to trade for Anthony Davis, they’re going to have to bring more to the table than they have thus far.
The Lakers have made their initial offers to the New Orleans Pelicans, who view the packages as “not remotely serious,” Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania reported Saturday morning, citing sources. New Orleans hasn’t even viewed the offers as worth countering or responding to.
Here’s the lowdown:
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski provided more details, while also noting the Pelicans aren’t taking the offers seriously.
If you think these offers look fishy, you’re not alone.
Charania indicated these initial offers are “lowballs” from the Lakers, as they haven’t put all their chips on the table.
You got all that? Good.
The Pelicans have until Feb. 7 to trade Davis. Should the trade deadline pass without a deal, the Boston Celtics reportedly will be ready to pounce in the summer.
The biggest issue for the Celtics will be convincing Davis to stay with the franchise long-term. Their ability to do so likely hinges on whether Kyrie Irving elects to re-sign July 1, a prospect that’s looking increasingly unlikely by the day.
Davis’ father, for one, does not want to see his son play in Boston.
Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images
