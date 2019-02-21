NBA Rumors: This Could Sway Kevin Durant To Leave Warriors, Join Knicks

Just like the summer of 2016, Kevin Durant is expected dominate the upcoming NBA offseason.

Durant is eligible to opt out of his contract at season’s end and become an unrestricted free agent. And with a monster payday on deck, all signs point to KD doing exactly that.

The Golden State Warriors were able to re-sign Durant this past July, but there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to do so again months from now. During an appearance Wednesday on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick explained why we shouldn’t brush off Durant potentially joining the New York Knicks as just a rumor.

.@ColinCowherd: "I don't see [Kevin Durant] leaving Golden State. Do you?@sam_amick: "Right now, I do… His people have gone around the league and talked in pretty alarming terms about the New York possibility. That's why we're talking about it so much." pic.twitter.com/InYkFPoq9y — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 20, 2019

Amick is right: winning a championship in New York would boost Durant’s stock into a new stratosphere. But the question remains, how quickly would the Knicks be able to contend for a title even if they sign Durant this summer? Adding another superstar in addition to KD, of course, would help this cause, but it still might not be enough to elevate New York to the Finals.

Regardless, Durant possibly taking his talents to the Big Apple still is worth keeping an eye on. Max Kellerman, however, doesn’t imagine the Knicks will land Durant, nor Kyrie Irving.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports