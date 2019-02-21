NBA Rumors: Warriors ‘Have No Idea’ What Kevin Durant Will Do In Free Agency

Kevin Durant has won back-to-back NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors. The 30-year-old star took home NBA Finals MVP honors during both championship runs and he could be headed for a three-peat on both counts this summer.

And yet, whispers still persist that Durant, who can opt out of his contract this summer and become a free agent, will wave goodbye to the Bay Area this summer and head for the Big Apple to bring the New York Knicks back to relevance.

While some might think the Warriors have an idea of what their star forward is going to do, Golden State reportedly has been left in the dark like everyone else, according to The Athletic’s Frank Isola.

“We have no idea what he’s going to do,” one team source told Isola. “Everyone wants him to stay. There’s not much more we can sell him on. If he leaves, we’ll think of it as being lucky to have him for three great years.”

Durant and the Warriors appear primed to win their third title in a row this season, as they exit the All-Star break leading the Western Conference with a 41-16 record and have become even more unstoppable with DeMarcus Cousins integrated into the starting lineup.

With Durant, the Warriors have bludgeoned the NBA into submission, making the conclusion to each of the past three NBA seasons feel like a foregone conclusion.

If the two-time NBA Finals MVP does elect to leave the Bay Area after this season, the rest of the NBA will rejoice at the dismantling of the league’s death star while the Warriors reportedly might turn their attention to securing Durant’s replacement in the summer of 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images