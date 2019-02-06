NBA Trade Deadline 2019 Live: Latest Rumors, News Updates As Deadline Nears

9:30 a.m.: This report surfaced Tuesday, but it sounds like the Toronto Raptors could be busy at the deadline, and another franchise player might be on the block.

While Memphis has most seriously continued dialogue with Utah and Detroit on Mike Conley trade packages, the Raptors called Memphis offering Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas for Conley and Marc Gasol, per league sources. Lowry is aware of Toronto’s general trade discussions. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 5, 2019

8:55 a.m.: In case you missed it, the 76ers and Clippers reportedly orchestrated a blockbuster deal early Wednesday morning that will give Philly a big four of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and now Tobias Harris.

Sources: Clippers and Sixers have agreed to trade Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, 2020 first-rounder, 2021 unprotected 1st via Miami and two second rounders. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

8:45 a.m. ET: The NBA’s version of “let’s make a deal” is very much underway.

The NBA trade deadline doesn’t pass until Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET, but there’s been no shortage of speculation and rumors ahead of the pivotal milestone in the league’s season.

Most notably, the talk surrounding New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis has dominated headlines after he requested a trade last week. Whether the Pelicans honor that request before the deadline remains to be seen, and you can bet the Los Angeles Lakers will do all they can to make sure Dell Demps and Co. do move him before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

But Davis is far from the only big name who could be on the move, which means we could be in a for a wild couple of days. We’ll have all the latest news and rumors here right up until Thursday’s deadline.

