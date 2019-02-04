Ndamukong Suh Believes Rams ‘Eliminated’ Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman

To a neutral observer, it was plain to see that Julian Edelman torched the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII. The New England Patriots wide receiver caught 10 passes for 141 yards while earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the Pats’ 13-3 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But Ndamukong Suh didn’t see it that way.

“He’s an elite player, plays hard, found some holes in our defense in the first half and pretty much the third quarter,” Suh said, via WEEI’s Ryan Hanable. “In my opinion, just thinking back, we eliminated him, even though he got yardages. We just have to not allow points to get on the board and give our offense more opportunities to score.”

You what now?

Sure, the Rams’ defense played a sound game overall. Anytime you hold Tom Brady to 13 points, you certainly did your job. But Edelman tormented LA all night, picking up eight third-down conversions along the way.

Suh wasn’t the only Ram to discount Edelman’s big game, though. Slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who was tasked with shadowing Edelman for much of the night, didn’t think the wideout got the best of him.

“I was on top of everything tonight,” Robey-Coleman said, via WEEI. “I knew what was going on.”

Sure, Robey-Coleman didn’t give up all of Edelman’s 10 catches but he was responsible for a least of few of the wideout’s key grabs.

Perhaps the Rams are just a little stunned at how their high-flying offense was shut down by Bill Belichick’s brilliant defensive game plan or that Josh McDaniels ran the same play on three consecutive snaps to set up New England’s game-winning touchdown.

Either way, Edelman will be heading to Disney World as Super Bowl MVP, while the Rams will head back to Southern California and lament their missed opportunity.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images