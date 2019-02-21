NESN Bruins Podcast: Which Potential Trades Do, Don’t Make Sense For Boston?

The Boston Bruins made a little splash Wednesday evening, reportedly acquiring center Charlie Coyle from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick.

With the Bruins currently sitting among the league’s best, it long has been expected they’d be buyers at the trade deadline. Whether or not Coyle is the Bruins’ only move this season remains to be seen, but expect to hear the Black and Gold linked to various players over the coming days.

So as Monday’s NHL trade deadline looms, NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen get you prepared with everything you need to know, from which players reportedly are available and might make sense for the Bruins, as well as players Boston might be well-advised to stay away from.

To listen to the NESN Bruins Podcast: Trade Deadline Preview, click the link below.

