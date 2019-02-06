NESN Celtics Podcast: Making Sense Of Anthony Davis Hysteria, Kyrie Irving Drama

It’s been a weird couple weeks for the Boston Celtics, to say the least.

Kyrie Irving sounds increasingly unsure about his future in Boston (though that storyline might be getting blown out of proportion.) Anthony Davis wants to get traded, but he reportedly has no interest in coming to Boston — or so says his misguided father.

In any event, there’s no shortage of things to talk about ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, so NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Josh Schrack broke it all down in the latest edition of the “NESN Celtics Podcast.”

Click the iTunes link below to listen to this week’s episode:

New NESN Celtics Podcast: @DakRandallNESN & @Schrock_And_Awe discuss the C's landing Pelicans big man Anthony Davis. Follow NESN podcasts at https://t.co/HbwxHSLo4A -2019 NBA Trade Deadline

-Jaylen Brown upward trend

-C's vs. Lakers, LeBron James

-Kyrie Irving in Boston — NESN (@NESN) February 6, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images