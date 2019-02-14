NESN Offering Fans Chance To Relive All 11 Red Sox 2018 Postseason Wins

Feb. 14, 2019 — NESN, the official home of the Boston Red Sox, will air all eleven Red Sox 2018 postseason wins prior to the season opener on March 28. NESN obtained the rights from Major League Baseball to air each game one time. The first postseason win, ALDS Game 1 against the New York Yankees, will air on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. The complete schedule of when NESN will air each game is listed below and also available at NESN.com/11Wins.

NESN will also broadcast Damage Done, MLB’s 2018 Red Sox World Series documentary, four times in March. The NESN premiere of the film will be on Sunday, March 3 at 4 p.m., immediately following NESN’s broadcast of the Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins spring training game. The final airing of the film will lead into NESN’s pregame coverage of the regular season opener in Seattle on Thursday, March 28. The complete NESN schedule for Damage Done is listed below and also available at NESN.com/11Wins.

All NESN programming is available to stream for free to authenticated subscribers at NESNgo.com and on the NESNgo app.

Boston Red Sox 2018 Postseason Game Replays on NESN

Sunday, Feb. 17 — ALDS Game 1 vs. Yankees, 7 p.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 18 — ALDS Game 3 at Yankees, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19 — ALDS Game 4 at Yankees, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24 — ALCS Game 2 vs. Astros, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25 — ALCS Game 3 at Astros, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28 — ALCS Game 4 at Astros, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 — ALCS Game 5 at Astros, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 18 — World Series Game 1 vs. Dodgers, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 — World Series Game 2 vs. Dodgers, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 — World Series Game 4 at Dodgers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26 — World Series Game 5 at Dodgers, 7 p.m.

MLB’s 2018 Boston Red Sox World Series Film on NESN

Sunday, March 3 — “Damage Done,” 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13 — “Damage Done,” 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 — “Damage Done,” 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 — “Damage Done,” 3:30 p.m.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered throughout the six-state New England region and nationally as NESN National. For six consecutive years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images