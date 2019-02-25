New Bruin Marcus Johansson Addresses History With Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins added another new face Monday afternoon, and it’s someone Brad Marchand is quite familiar with.

Five days after dealing for Charlie Coyle, the B’s struck again just before the NHL trade deadline, acquiring Marcus Johansson from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

Marchand has an unfortunate history with the newest Bruin. Johansson missed 53 games with a concussion last season after being elbowed in the head in late January by Marchand, who received a five-game suspension for his actions. Don Sweeney acknowledged Monday that he doesn’t believe there will be an issue between the two players moving forward, and it sounds like Johannson is of the same mindset.

Sweeney said Johansson told him: “I’d much rather be playing with Marchand than against.” — Matt Porter (@mattyports) February 25, 2019

Marchand, of course, plays the game with a certain edge, and his aggressive style has gotten him into trouble in the past. But Marchand’s Bruins teammates never have had anything but positive things to say about him over the course of his nine-plus seasons with the franchise, and he’s long been touted as a positive locker room presence.

With this in mind, Marchand undoubtedly will welcome Johansson to the Bruins with open arms. And while the two veterans like won’t play on the same line, they’ll look to build chemistry as the postseason nears.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports