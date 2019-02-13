New England Native Ryan Preece Ready To Take NASCAR Cup Series By Storm

Ryan Preece finally is getting his shot.

The 28-year-old JTG Daugherty driver is set to begin his first season as a full-time driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Preece, a Connecticut native, is a former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion and two-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Given that he doesn’t drive for one of NASCAR’s premier teams, it’s tough to expect much from Preece in his rookie season. The longtime NASCAR prospect sees things much differently, however.

Preece on Wednesday sat down with NESN.com’s Courtney Cox to talk about expectations, spending years racing modifieds, preparing for the Daytona 500 and much more.

Check out the video above to watch the full interview.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images