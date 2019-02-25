NFL Cites Personal Conduct Policy In New Statement On Robert Kraft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft could be facing a hefty fine and suspension after being charged with soliciting prostitution in South Florida.

If Kraft is punished by the NFL, it would fall under the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL cited that policy in a new statement on Kraft.

It reads:

“Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL. We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts.”

The NFL fined Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay $500,000 and suspended six games in 2014 after he violated the league’s conduct policy after a being arrested on drug charges.

Kraft, who is one of hundreds charged in a Florida prostitution and sex trafficking ring, denied engaging in any illegal activity in a statement released by a spokesperson.

A warrant is expected to be issued for Kraft’s arrest as early as Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images