NFL Honors 2019 Live Stream: Watch Annual Awards Show Online, On TV

The NFL will hand out some hardware Saturday night.

Current and former football stars will gather in Atlanta for the NFL Honors, the league’s annual award show. Will Patrick Mahomes win MVP? Will Aaron Donald win Defensive Player of the Year? What about Coach of the Year?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 NFL Honors:

When: Saturday, Feb. 2, at 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images