NFL Insider Explains Why Patriots Are Perfect Fit For Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray chose football despite what the Oakland Athletics might believe, and now it’s time to find which franchise is the best possible landing spot for the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.

Listed at 5-foot-10, Murray shot up draft boards during his lone season as the starter for Oklahoma, going from a mid-round pick to possible top-10 selection in the time it takes the Sooners to score a touchdown.

There still are questions about Murray’s long-term staying power in the NFL and his success likely will be determined by what franchise and coach call his name during the 2019 NFL Draft (we have him going to the Jacksonville Jaguars in our latest mock draft).

On Monday, ESPN conducted an NFL Insider round table discussion about Murray with the writers being asked which team is the best fit for the electrifying signal-caller. Answers ranged from the Jaguars to the Arizona Cardinals, but national NFL writer Kevin Seifert gave his nod to the New England Patriots, citing the adaptability of Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels as a reason Murray would succeed in Foxboro.

Per Seifert:

“Patriots. What better place for Murray to end up than on a team with no defined scheme? The Patriots commit to whatever their players can do best. I’d love to see how Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick could develop Murray. In the meantime, how might they use him with 41-year-old Tom Brady still in the lineup?”

Murray taking over for Tom Brady certainly is an intriguing option for the defending Super Bowl champions but New England likely will need to move in the draft if it wants to select Murray, as he’s expected to be long gone by the time the Patriots are on the clock at No. 32.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images