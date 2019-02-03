NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown ‘Reiterates’ Desire To Be Traded By Steelers

Will we ever see Antonio Brown in a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey again? If No. 84 were to have it his way, the answer apparently would be an emphatic no.

Things between the Steelers and the star receiver have been rocky since the end of the season, and they don’t appear to have gotten any better as Brown reportedly has “reiterated his trade demand” through his agent Drew Rosenhaus, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. The star receiver reportedly also has refused to return owner Art Rooney’s calls and has told some of his Steelers teammates that he doesn’t intend to suit up in the black and yellow again, according to La Canfora.

Things have been trending toward a breakup for while, as Rooney previously said it was “hard to envision” Brown returning to the Steel City after the season ended with the star receiver being benched for Pittsburgh’s Week 17 game after getting into a practice altercation with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Trade talks for the seven-time Pro-Bowler still have been stagnant over the last few weeks and some reported that there was a chance there could be a reunion between the two sides. But La Canfora notes the Steelers prefer to try and trade Brown to an NFC team, and although the receiver has made it known he would like to be moved to the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh will do what they think is best for their franchise.

It appears as though the Browns and Steelers are slowly moving towards a messy divorce.

