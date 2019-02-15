NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown To Meet With Steelers Owner Amid Trade Drama

Antonio Brown now is willing to clear the air — maybe.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver will meet with team owner Art Rooney II, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon via Twitter, citing sources.

A development: #Steelers WR Antonio Brown will now meet with owner Art Rooney II, showing respect to the man in charge, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2019

Less than two hours prior, Rapoport reported Brown would decline Rooney’s requests to meet in order to facilitate his departure from the team.

Sources: #Steelers owner Art Rooney II is down in Florida, where has a place, and he hoped to meet with frustrated WR Antonio Brown to clear the air. Brown has no plans to meet with Rooney, as he’s stated his intentions publicly. Talks on AB’s future will ramp up in Indy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2019

Whether Brown’s reversal represents a change-of-heart over his Steelers future remains to be seen. His relationship with the Steelers broke down in December, and he has since told the team and the public he wants to leave after nine years in Pittsburgh.

He reportedly requested a trade earlier this month, and the Steelers are evaluating their options. The team won’t consider releasing him, and trading him will prove costly.

Antonio Brown trade reminders:

* He's due a $2.5M roster bonus on March 17th

* If traded before 3/17, the Steelers would absorb a dead cap hit of $21.12M, $23.62M if after 3/17

* Brown is due $12.625M in 2019, $11.3M in 2020, $12.5M in 2021

* Brown turns 31 on July 10 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 12, 2019

Brown and Rooney might not mend fences during their meeting, but a sit-down likely will allow them to part ways with less bitterness than they otherwise would have.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images