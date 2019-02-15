NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown To Meet With Steelers Owner Amid Trade Drama

Antonio Brown now is willing to clear the air — maybe.
The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver will meet with team owner Art Rooney II, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon via Twitter, citing sources.
Less than two hours prior, Rapoport reported Brown would decline Rooney’s requests to meet in order to facilitate his departure from the team.
Whether Brown’s reversal represents a change-of-heart over his Steelers future remains to be seen. His relationship with the Steelers broke down in December, and he has since told the team and the public he wants to leave after nine years in Pittsburgh.
He reportedly requested a trade earlier this month, and the Steelers are evaluating their options. The team won’t consider releasing him, and trading him will prove costly.
Brown and Rooney might not mend fences during their meeting, but a sit-down likely will allow them to part ways with less bitterness than they otherwise would have.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images
