NFL Rumors: Here’s Latest On Josh Gordon’s ‘Indefinite’ Suspension

Josh Gordon might have a road back to the NFL after al.

The New England Patriots wide receiver was suspended for violating the terms of his reinstatement prior to Week 16 and reportedly went through “some of his darkest times” during his tenure in New England.

While Gordon reportedly is prioritizing his rehabilitation over a return to football, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that while his suspension is “indefinite” the NFLPA could lay the groundwork for his reinstatement in the coming months.

The suspensions of #Patriots WR Josh Gordon and #Raiders WR Martavis Bryant are indefinite, so there’s no firm date on which they can apply for reinstatement. But if they follow their treatment plans, expect the NFLPA to lay groundwork starting in May, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 7, 2019

The Patriots acquired Gordon prior to Week 3 and the Baylor product quickly developed a connection with Tom Brady, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

Gordon’s teammates missed him during the team’s run to a third Super Bowl championship in five seasons, but the wide receiver still offered his support and congratulations via social media.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images