NFL Rumors: Josh Gordon Went Through Dark Times During Patriots Tenure

Josh Gordon’s time with the New England Patriots apparently wasn’t as rosy as it looked from the outside.

Prior to his suspension for violating the terms of his reinstatement, the talented but troubled wide receiver appeared to be getting along great in his new home in Foxboro, but looks can be deceiving.

Gordon, who was suspended indefinitely prior to the Patriots’ Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills, reportedly “went through some of his darkest times” while in New England, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources.

The 27-year-old’s issues reportedly extended far beyond marijuana use, per Rapoport, and while he still wants to get back to the football field, Gordon is prioritizing his rehab and is doing better.

During the lead up to the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII tilt with the Los Angeles Rams, Gordon’s teammates made it clear they would not be where they are without his contributions. But while Gordon was productive on the field, he reportedly was late several times and had issues with “handling responsibility and promptness,” per Rapoport.

The Baylor product will watch his team from an in-patient treatment facility in Gainesville, Fla., and he hopes to return to the Patriots once he is clean, per Rapoport.

But first he must prioritize what’s important, and that’s defeating addiction and getting his life on track.

