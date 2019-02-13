NFL Rumors: Patriots Add Assistant O-Line Coach To Bill Belichick’s Staff

The New England Patriots made another move to replenish their depleted coaching staff earlier this week.

The Patriots have hired Youngstown State offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, according to a report from Brian Dzenis of The Vindicator early Tuesday morning. Bricillo reportedly will serve as New England’s assistant offensive line coach, working under legendary O-line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

Bricillo spent the last nine seasons coaching O-linemen at Youngstown State under head coaches Eric Wolford and Bo Pelini. A former center at Duquesne, he began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2005, then spent two seasons at Akron and one at Illinois before landing in Youngstown in 2010.

New England did not have an official assistant O-line coach on its staff in 2018, but coaching assistant Cole Popovich worked closely with that position group.

The Patriots have lost five assistant coaches this offseason: linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores, wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer and assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski to the Miami Dolphins and defensive line coach Brendan Daly to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano reportedly will replace Flores as defensive coordinator. Mick Lombardi, son of former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi, also reportedly will join the staff in an unspecified capacity.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images