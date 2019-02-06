NFL Rumors: Patriots ‘Officially’ Naming Greg Schiano Defensive Coordinator

It didn’t take long for the New England Patriots to reportedly decide on a replacement for outgoing defensive play-caller Brian Flores.

The Patriots will “officially” name Greg Schiano as their next defensive coordinator, a league source told The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. Schiano most recently was Ohio State’s defensive coordinator. He also has served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rutgers head coach.

Flores, whose official title was the Patriots linebackers coach, was hired by the Miami Dolphins to become their next head coach.

Schiano coached Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty and Duron Harmon and safeties coach Stephen Belichick at Rutgers and defensive end Adrian Clayborn with the Buccaneers.

Potential in-house candidates for the the defensive coordinator job were defensive line coach Brendan Daly and former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images