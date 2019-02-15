NFL Rumors: This Team Is Le’Veon Bell’s ‘Most Likely Landing Spot’

Antonio Brown’s days in Pittsburgh appear to be numbered, but let’s not forget about the other notable soon-to-be-former Steeler.

Le’Veon Bell is expected to be one of the more sought after free agents when the new NFL year gets underway in March. Bell, of course, opted not to sign the franchise tag issued by the Steelers last offseason, which stretched into the star running back sitting out the entire 2018 campaign.

While Pittsburgh still could try and slap the tag on Bell again in the coming months, all signs point to the three-time Pro Bowl selection hitting the open market. And if you ask NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, a marriage with the Steelers’ fiercest rival might be on the horizon for Bell.

Le'Veon Bell to the Ravens?? @MikeGarafolo explains why Baltimore is the most likely landing spot for the RB 😱 📺: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/2kCW40vKp5 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 14, 2019

With Joe Flacco set to be shipped out to Denver, the Ravens now are full steam ahead with Lamar Jackson, who never really established himself as a pure passer in his rookie season. As such, Baltimore likely will continue to be a ground and pound team as Jackson continues to develop, making the running back position all the more important for the franchise. Not only can Bell run through the tackles, he’s also one of the most gifted pass-catching backs in the league.

And while Bell is worth adding regardless of depth, the Ravens soon could be in need of RB help anyway. Both Ty Montgomery and Javorius Allen are set to hit free agency, while Alex Collins will be a restricted free agent and Gus Edwards will become an exclusive-rights free agent. Although Baltimore likely will be able to retain one or two of that bunch, having Bell as the headliner in the backfield would be a major boost.

But if the Ravens truly are serious about acquiring Bell, they better be prepared to open up their wallet. As evidenced by how last season transpired, the 26-year-old won’t sign for a penny less than what he believes he’s worth.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports