NFL Scouting Combine Primer: Everything You Need To Know About Pre-Draft Showcase

The NFL’s annual pre-draft meat market gets underway this week at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know heading into the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine:

WHEN DOES IT START?

Technically, the combine starts Tuesday. That’s when draft prospects begin interviews and off-field testing. Coach/general manager media availability kicks off the following day, with 52 representatives from 29 of the NFL’s 32 teams scheduled to address reporters either Wednesday or Thursday

The New England Patriots are one of the three teams not on that list — along with the New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins — so don’t expect to hear from Bill Belichick this week unless he chooses to drop by NFL Network’s broadcast booth again.

The on-field portion of the combine begins Friday and runs through Monday.

Friday: Running backs, offensive line, special teams

Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

Sunday: Defensive line, linebackers

Monday: Defensive backs

In most cases, players will meet the media the day before their on-field testing.

WHAT ARE THE DRILLS?

During their on-field workout, draft prospects will take part in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle and various position-specific drills. Off the field, they’ll be weighed and measured, undergo a medical evaluation, interview with teams, complete the Wonderlic test and bench-press 225 pounds as many times as possible.

It’s not uncommon for players to sit out one or more of these drills for various reasons.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

NFL Network will provide wall-to-wall coverage of all player workouts throughout the week. These begin at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, Sunday and Monday and at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. ABC also will broadcast part of the QB/wideout/tight end workout from 1 to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

WHO ARE THE PLAYERS TO KNOW?

2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, who’s expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected after choosing football over a lucrative baseball contract with the Oakland Athletics, easily is the biggest name among the 338 combine invitees.

It remains unclear whether the Oklahoma product will throw or participate in on-field drills this weekend, but we’ll at least get an accurate read on his height and weight, which have been subjects of great speculation over the last few months. Murray was listed at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds last season, but Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday he’s heard the former Sooners star has bulked up to 206 pounds.

Outside of Murray and Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins, many of the most highly touted prospects in this year’s draft class are either defensive tackles or edge defenders. Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is widely viewed as the likely No. 1 pick at this point, and Alabama’s Quinnen Williams, Kentucky’s Josh Allen, Michigan’s Rashan Gary, Clemson’s Clellin Ferrell, Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat and Houston’s Ed Oliver all could go in the top 10.

WHO ARE THE POTENTIAL PATRIOTS TARGETS?

The Patriots’ draft needs will crystallize after free agency begins next month and Rob Gronkowski makes a final decision on retirement, but wide receiver, defensive end, defensive tackle, tight end and quarterback should be near the top of their list right now.

Seeing each player’s testing numbers also will paint a much clearer picture of whether or not he’d be a fit in New England, but some guys to keep an eye on this week include tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Will Grier, wide receivers Deebo Samuel, Kelvin Harmon, Riley Ridley, Andy Isabella and David Sills and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

The Patriots currently own 12 picks in this year’s draft, including six in the first three rounds.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images