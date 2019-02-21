NFL Teams: These Three Teams Among Likely Le’Veon Bell Suitors

Le’Veon Bell is going to get his wish after all.

Bell went to great lengths to express dissatisfaction with his contract situation last season. After declining to sign the franchise tag issued by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason, Bell elected to forfeit a sizeable payday and sit out the entire 2018 campaign.

The prospect of another franchise tag still remained despite Bell’s action, but that idea was put to rest Wednesday when it was revealed that the Steelers and star running back would be parting ways. The three-time Pro Bowl selection soon will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent, and it sounds like he won’t have a shortage of suitors.

Bell is Seeking a deal worth 50 million dollars in the first two years of the deal. Plenty of skepticism he will approach that number. Jets, Eagles, Bucs could be among the teams involved — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 20, 2019

The three teams mentioned certainly make sense, as none of the bunch possess a true identity at the running back position. The Jets, on paper, seem like the most likely landing spot for Bell, who could immensely help New York as Sam Darnold continues to develop. Not to mention, Gang Green has the salary cap flexibility to meet Bell’s lucrative demands.

And given the way he handled last season, one has to imagine money will be Bell’s top priority as a free agent, much more so over fit. As such, the fight for the versatile RB’s services very well could come down to a bidding war.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports