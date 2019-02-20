NHL Odds: Bruins Betting Underdogs In Tilt With Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins will be looking to win seven games in a row for the first time in almost five years when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday as +110 underdogs on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston has caught fire since returning from the All-Star break, posting wins in eight of nine contests, including the first three dates on the team’s current five-game road trip going into Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Golden Knights betting matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

The Bruins continued their recent high-scoring ways last time out, outlasting the San Jose Sharks in a 6-5 overtime victory as +125 underdogs on Monday night, and have now averaged 4.5 goals per game during a six-game win streak.

The club’s strong play on its current western swing extends its recent success on the road following a slow start to the season. The Bruins have now won seven of nine contests away from TD Garden after tallying consecutive wins just once over their first 20 road outings, and have been rewarded in the Atlantic Division standings where they now sit second with 78 points through 60 games.

The Bruins have also made gains on the NHL futures, climbing to a short +600 wager to claim this season’s Eastern Conference crown, and to +1300 on the Stanley Cup odds.

Pegged as -135 chalk for Wednesday night, the struggling Golden Knights have fallen to defeat in eight of their past 11 outings. Vegas is coming off a 3-0 loss in Colorado as a -125 wager on Monday night, and has earned just one win in its past six home dates.

The Golden Knights have lost valuable ground on Pacific Division frontrunners Calgary and San Jose during their recent swoon, but remain in control of third place in the divisional standings, and sport +850 odds of making a return trip to the Stanley Cup final.

Vegas also earned a 3-1 win in its only previous home date with the Bruins back in October 2017, but mustered just two total goals over two subsequent losses to Boston, including a 4-1 defeat at TD Garden as a +140 underdog in November, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Following Wednesday’s contest the Bruins wrap up their road trip in St. Louis on Saturday before opening a six-game homestand next Tuesday against the Sharks. Boston has taken four of six from the red-hot Blues, but has generated mixed results in recent trips to St. Louis, posting wins in just two of five while being held to two or fewer goals on three occasions.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images