NHL Reportedly Won’t Discipline Zdeno Chara, And Evander Kane Isn’t Happy

Evander Kane wanted the NHL to come down on hard on Zdeno Chara, but he didn’t get his wish.

The two stars traded blows Tuesday night in the Boston Bruins convincing 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. The fight started after Kane, upset with being hit up high by the Bruins captain, tackled Chara from behind.

Kane was assessed an instigator penalty and could be seen mouthing “are you blind? as he walked to the penalty box. After the game, he ripped Chara for delivering a “classic headshot.”

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety reviewed the play, but elected to not discipline Chara, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported Wednesday.

Kane, as you might expect, wasn’t happy with the news.

The Bruins improved to 37-17-9, and now have earned a point in 14 straight games. They’ll return to the ice Thursday when they host the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.

