NHL Trade Deadline Live: Wayne Simmonds, Artemi Panarin Among Big Names On Move?

8:55 a.m.: We’ve got our first trade of the “day” (not including the Gus Nyquist deal), and it’s a relatively minor transaction, although it could lead to something bigger. The New Jersey Devils traded goalie Keith Kinkaid to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Price is believed to be a fifth-round pick — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 25, 2019

The natural speculation is to wonder whether this means Columbus is gearing up to trade Sergei Bobrovsky, but TSN’s Bob McKenzie on the network’s broadcast cautioned against jumping to conclusions right away. The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, who’s as connected to the Blue Jackets as anyone else, noted something similar.

Don’t believe this portends a Sergei Bobrovsky trade, but we’ll see. Sense in goalie community as this trade percolated this morning is that Kinkaid is a more reliable option than Joonas Korpisalo should Bobrovsky struggle in post-season. See also if Korpisalo is now on the move. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) February 25, 2019

7:30 a.m.: The San Jose Sharks are gearing up for another deep playoff run, and they spent the night landing some forward depth, reportedly acquiring winger Gustav Nyquist from the Detroit Red Wings for a pair of draft picks.

2nd in 19

3rd in 20 is a conditional https://t.co/saS4LaQasA — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 25, 2019

Also believe the Red Wings will be retaining around 30 percent of Nyquist’s salary in the trade to San Jose — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 25, 2019

That looks like a pretty good deal for San Jose, who apparently beat out the Boston Bruins in the race for Nyquist.

BOS believed to be the Eastern Conference team that was closest to landing Nyquist. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 25, 2019

7:15 a.m.: After a weekend appetizer that saw a big name or two change teams, the main course that is NHL trade deadline day is here.

Monday has the potential to mark one of the busiest deadline days in recent history, with a robust rental market and plenty of teams looking to upgrade up and down their rosters. We’ve already seen plenty of movement — players like Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Dzingel and Matt Duchene have already been dealt — which means Monday will be even more important for teams looking to upgrade for the stretch run.

Perhaps the biggest name still left on the block on is Columbus forward Artemi Panarin. Some wondered whether the Blue Jackets’ acquisitions of both Duchene and Dzingel meant they were going all in on a run this season, but reports indicate CBJ might still move the Breadman, who is a pending unrestricted free agent if presented with a suitable offer.

Also believed to be on the block is Ottawa sniper Mark Stone, who would bring a ton of top-six offense to any team that lands him. Perhaps a little more affordable will be Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmonds, who also is expected to be available Monday.

The trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET, and we’ll have live updates on all the latest news and rumors throughout the day.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images